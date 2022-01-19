Nigeria’s INEC says Tinubu complicating 2023 elections with inaccurate claims.

Nigeria’s INEC says Tinubu is complicating 2023 elections with inaccurate claims.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the latest claim reportedly made by the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) had expired.

The former Governor of Lagos State Tinubu told APC women leaders on Tuesday January 18, in Abuja, that there was a decline in the number of eligible voters.

Tinubu who has several controversial and fonancial issues regarding his residence in the Chicago area of the United States as well as his 8 years of governorship of Lagos, said to the women:

“Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors, and make sure that the new registration takes place because they may not announce it to you on time. The PVCs you have had expired. Yes!”

But the INEC Chief Technical Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Bolade Eyinla, dismissed Tinubu’s comments as inaccurate as the INEC IssuesbPVCs remain valid.: “This information is not correct. The PVC issued to all previously registered voters remains valid. This kind of statement will certainly push eligible voters to register more than once thereby creating the problem of double and multiple registrations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...