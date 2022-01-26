Showdown in Burkina Faso; ECOWAS, USA, France, UN, Sahel G5 condemn military coup

It added that that “ECOWAS is following with great concern the evolution of the political and security situation in Burkina Faso, characterised since Sunday 23 January by an attempted coup d’etat.”

The rapid movement of events seems at odds with ECOWAS’ characterization of Burkina Faso as facing “an attempted coup d’etat.” The soldiers are operating under the banner of Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR).

USAfricaonline.com notes that there are also demonstrations in support of the military intervention caused, in part, by the inadequate response by the government to checkmate the bloody and deadly attacks on villages and civilians by Islamic jihadists from within and outside Burkina Faso. The jihadists are reported to have killed at least 2500 people in the country since 2015.