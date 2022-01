Military coup: President deposed, constitution suspended, borders closed in Burkina Faso

USAfricaonline.com monitoring of the situtaion in Burkina Faso confirms that the army on Monday ousted President Roch Kabore and they have announced he is kept in a safe location.

Meanwhile they have suspended the country’s constitution, sacked the Kabore executive arm of government, The army dissolved the national assembly and has closed the borders of the country.

