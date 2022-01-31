EFCC “welcomes” ex-Gov. Okorocha’s declaration to run for President with 17-count N2.9 billion fraud charge

USAfricaonline.com: EFCC “welcomes” ex-Gov. Okorocha’s declaration to run for President with 17-count fraud charge

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed criminal charges of corruption and Financial misappropriation today January 31, 2022 against the former Governor of Imo State Rochas Anayo Okorocha.

The 17-count charge was filed at a federal high court in Abuja, alleging that he conspired with others,using five companies, to steal N2.9 billion of public funds.

The other defendants listed by the EFCC are his confidant Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited. Okorocha served as Governor from 2011 to 2019, and has been in unrelenting conflict with the Imo State government and its current Governor, former Senator Hope Uzodinma — who is also from the same poltical party, APC. OKorocha is also the senator representing Imo west.

