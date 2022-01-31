Africa Soccer semi-finals: Senegal battle Burkina Faso; Egypt lock horns with Cameroon

The Africa Cup of Nations soccer event has dvanced to the Final Four teams. Senegal will take on Burkina Faso in the first semifinal on Wednesday February 2, 2022. The ambitious and methodical players from Burkina Faso through Dango Ouattara scored a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in their quarter-final encounter at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon.

The Egyptian national soccer team will take on the event host Cameroon in the other semi-finals at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Thursday February 3, 2022.

Mohamed Salah, Egypt’s most popular international soccer star sad after defeating Morocco 2-1 that ”Now it is time to focus on Cameroon and we go from there but the players gave everything today as in each game and hopefully we will carry on winning.” Carlos Queiroz is Egypt’s coach.

