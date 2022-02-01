America’s greatest football player, Tom Brady of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says he’s retiring

USAfricaonline.com | After the dispuations and denials, finally, Tampa Bay Buccaneers great quarterback Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, a few minutes ago Tuesday February 1, 2022 on Instagram. He’s leaving with five Super Bowl MVPs and 7 Lombardi trophies, the highest number of Lombardis by any player in NFL history.

The 44-year-old future Hall of Famer is rated as the greatest quarterback in NFL history making the most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250) in his 22 seasons.

He said in his instagram post that: “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

He noted that “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game…. There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

