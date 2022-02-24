USAfrica: Russia’s attack on Ukraine and sanctity of lives. By Charles Chukwunaru, PhD

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

We are watching live on television the invasion — very early today February 24, 2022 — of Ukraine by the powerful, armed forces of Russia.

It is most unfortunate and heartbreaking to note that within five hours of the invasion at least 45 Ukrainians human lives were reported killed.

Over time, more individuals will be killed, in what could possibly spin into a “third world war”, especially in Europe.

However, we all must recognize that failure to respect the sanctity of human life is a crime against humanity, because nature [God Almighty] does not authorize humans to destroy one another.

I am confident that:both the direct consequences as well as the unintended consequences of human behavior does not overrule or nullify the God factor (the rule of nature or natural laws); which is the ultimate and (final) determinant variable, in the outcome of whatever is and whatever will be.

All lovers of humanity must rise up now and stop the unfolding war in Europe.

Dr. Chukwunaru is currently based in Calgary, Canada. He is the President,

Eastern Nigeria Development Association (ENDA)

