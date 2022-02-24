USAfrica: African Union expresses “extreme concern at very dangerous situation in Ukraine”

African Union expresses “extreme concern at very dangerous situation in Ukraine”

As the latest crises in Ukraine, ignited by the Russian invasion flare and escalate, the African Union has expressed what it called its “extreme concern at the very serious and dangerous situation created in Ukraine.”

The continental group also called on the Russian government to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Ukraine.

Its position, USAfricaonline.com notes, was issued in the names of “the current Chair of the African Union and President of Senegal, president Macky Sall, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.”

