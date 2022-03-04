USAfrica: Nigeria approves Abba Kyari’s EXTRADITION to U.S for criminal trial

USAfricaonline.com And USAfrica magazine, Houston

After consideration of the request for the alleged drug-dealer, suspended Commander of the Nigeria’s Police Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, to be extradited to the United States, Nigeria’s Government today Thursday March 3, 2022 approved the request.

Primarily, at this time, it is regarding Kyari’s conspiracy and actions which fraudulently swindled $1.1million via wire fraud, with his collaborators, Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and 4 others.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) disclosed this when he filed an application (FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022) for Kyari’s extradition before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He noted that the application is in response to the request by the the U.S. Embassy in Abuja: “for the surrender of Abba Alhaji Kyari, who is a subject in a superseding three counts indictment.”

The AGF pointed out that Kyari, “if surrendered, will not be prejudiced at his trial and will not be punished, detained or restricted in his personal liberty, by reason of his race, nationality or political opinions”.

The US Embassy requested for Kyari’s extradition by arguing that “On April 29, 2021, based on the indictment filed by the grand jury and with the approval of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, a deputy clerk of the court issued a warrant of arrest for Kyari.”

“The arrest warrant remains valid and executable to apprehend Kyari for the crimes with which he is charged in the indictment.”

“Kyari is wanted to stand trial in the United States for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, and identity theft.”

“Kyari is the subject of an indictment in case Number 2:21-cr-00203 (also referred to as 2:21-MJ-00760 and 2:21-CR-00203-RGK), filed April 29, 2021, in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.”

The formal charges against Kyari:

“Count one: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349, carrying a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years;

“Count two: Conspiracy to commit money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1956(h), carrying a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

“Count three: Aggravated identity theft, and aiding and abetting that offence, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1028A(a)(1) and 2(a), carrying a maximum term of imprisonment of two years.”

The case is likely to reveal some of the influential persons providing protection and cover for Kyari despite the many crimes he, allegedly, committed.

