Yoruba Nation activist changes gear, now “against war seeing Ukraine and parts of Igbo land”; calls for dialogue

Yoruba Nation activist says now “against war seeing Ukraine and parts of Igbo land”; calls for dialogue

USAfricaonline.com The leader of the Yoruba Nation movement engaged in armed struggle for “self-determination” of the southwest Nigeria Yoruba for their own country, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho Oosa), is changing gear and methods on his project.

Adeyemo’s lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, issued on statement on Thursday March 10, 2022, where Adeyemo appealed for calm and negotiations on the issues he is advocating. Alliyu noted that “He (Adeyemo) continues to preach against war seeing what is happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria. He implored all, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the very fragile situation in Nigeria.”

The news release stated that Adeyemo “believes that their ambition will be achieved without firing a bullet as he used to say at rallies.”

Adeyemo “thanked all that are supporting him, especially his leaders, Baba Prof Akintoye and Baba Prof. Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians especially his people in Ilana Oodua and Affiliates seeking self-determination.”

Adeyemo made a special mention that he “appreciates Chief Dele Momodu being the only Yorubaman of note that came to visit him in Cotonou prison. He remains grateful to the President of the Republic of Benin, President Talon, for releasing him from prison with a view to uniting him with members of his immediate family, albeit only in Cotonou for the time being.”

There are public videos of armed persons in his movement and he has also been the target of violent attacks at his home.

Adeyemo has been a very prominent voice in support of the IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. By Chido Nwangwu

