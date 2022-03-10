USAfrica: ‘Black Panther’ blockbuster movie director Ryan Coogler handcuffed, racially profiled as bank robber in Atlanta

Special to USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet.

‘Black Panther’ blockbuster movie director Ryan Coogler handcuffed, racially profiled as bank robber in Atlanta.

RACISMThe ever-present issue of racial profiling of African-Americans has reared its ugly head in Atlanta. This time, one of America’s most successful filmmakers, Ryan Coogler of the billion dollar movie “Black Panther”, was wrongly/falsely detained after a Bank of America teller, an African-American woman) regarded the movie director to be a bank robber in Atlanta. Coogler has been filming the sequel to the ”Black Panther.”

In the video from a police body cam, Coogler was approached by the police a few minutes after he passed a note to the Bank of America teller whom he requested to be discreet in handing over to him the money withdrawn.

One of the police officers said to him:

“Hey, sir do me a favor. Come this way.” Immediately the police officers at the bank had their weapons drawn and handcuffed Coogler.

He had requested the police to Google his name in order to immediately clear the issues: “If you run my name, you’ll understand why you should take off these cuffs.” He has settled the issue with the bank.

