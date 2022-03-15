USAfrica: Nigerians severely impacted by nationwide loss of electricity, following latest Power Grid collapse

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigerians severely impacted by nationwide loss of electricity, following latest Power Grid collapse

USAfrica: Nigeria’s national power grid which collapsed, again, on March 14, 2022, has left very difficult impact and higher costs for clinics, private users and business operations across the country. The nationwide outage occured following the crash of the entire electricity network. The crash happened due to the systemic drop of almost 1,100 megawatts — from its previously recorded 3,700 megawatts at peak generation.

The various Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) located on different sections of the country released statements announcing the collapse of the national grid and its impact on their capacities to provide service.

In the Lagos/SouthWest area, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, confirmed the “system collapse…. leading to outages across our network. We are working on the situation with our TCN partners….”

The same situation happened at the country’s capital whereby the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) promised that

“Appropriate measures are now being taken to restore normal supply as quickly as possible.”

Enugu Electricity Distribution informed its South East zone clients that the collapse of the national grid disrupted electricity across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

Kaduna Electricity informed its customers of its efforts to restore supply.

USAfricaonline.com notes that the problem with the power generation, power supply and efficient distribution remain a perennial challenge facing Nigeria especially since 1974 to date (2022) and into the foreseeable future of the next 6 years.

In a related story, Airpeace airlines Chairman, Allen Onyema, has alerted Nigerians and its government that in only 3 days ALL airlines in the country would shut down operations due to the non-availability of Aviation fuel to run their operations. “We have only three more days, all airlines in Nigeria will shut down. We are not threatening this country, it is a fact.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has asked oil marketers to sell at N500 (Naira) per liter, for 72 hours.

