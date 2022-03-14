USAfrica Gender & Power: Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, from Botswana, first woman elected WHO Regional Director for Africa

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo — People stand when Dr. Matshidiso Moeti enters a room at the World Health Organization’s Africa headquarters in Republic of Congo. Small in stature, big in presence, Moeti is the first woman to lead the organization’s regional Africa office, the capstone of a trailblazing career in which she overcame discrimination in apartheid South Africa to become one of the world’s top health administrators.

As WHO Africa chief, Moeti initiates emergency responses to health crises in 47 of the continent’s countries and recommends policies to strengthen their health care systems.

Since her appointment in 2015, Moeti has grappled with the world’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, in West Africa.

Now Moeti is facing her toughest challenge: helping Africa respond to the coronavirus pandemic as the continent trails the rest of the world in testing and vaccination efforts.

She has become one of the world’s most compelling voices urging better consideration of Africa’s people — especially women, who’ve in many ways been hit hardest by COVID-19. Her identity as an African woman has been both a strength and an obstacle on a continent where much of society is still dominated by patriarchal systems.