Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

BUHARI RESIGN!, demands Nigeria’s Northern Elders Forum

“We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.”

Nigeria’s Northern Elders Forum has, again, taken its assessment of the hydra-headed complications and incapacities of the embattled presidency of retired army General Muhammadu Buhari President to ask him to “seriously consider” resigning from office.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the NEF spokesman stated that their organization does not believe Nigerians will have to wait until the tenure of Buhari expires in May 2023.

“Our constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading. It is now time for President Buhari to seriously consider that option, since his leadership has proved spectacularly incapable of providing security over Nigerians.”

“Our Forum is aware of the weight of this advice, and it is also aware that we cannot continue to live under these conditions until 2023 when President Buhari’s term ends.”

USAfricaonline.com notes the group is among the leading influential organizations of leaders and technocrats fighting for the interests of the northern Nigeria. By Chido Nwangwu

