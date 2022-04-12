BrkNEWS: Multiple People Shot at Brooklyn Subway; Undetonated Devices found

USAfricaonline.com

Multiple People Shot at Brooklyn Subway; Undetonated Devices found

Multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station and several undetonated devices were also found at the location, according to fire officials and law enforcement sources. They stress the investigation is preliminary.

The extent of the victims’ injuries wasn’t clear.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) says it responded to a call for smoke at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station, which serves the D, N and R lines in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. and found multiple gunshot victims. No details were immediately available on the devices.

Information on a possible suspect also wasn’t immediately known.

Several law enforcement sources say a man possibly dressed in clothing that resembles those worn by MTA workers threw some sort of device and opened fire.

Some of the wounded jumped on another train to flee to the next station, the sources said. By Jonathan Dienst & Jennifer Millman of NBC New York.

Picture: Victims seen on subway platform after Brooklyn station shooting. Photo by Derek French



