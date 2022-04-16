USAfrica: Why Easter is a fundamental basis of Christian faith. By Prof. Clement Anyiwo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Sir (Prof.) Clement Anyiwo is a Contributing Editor of USAfricaonline.com

There is no other account in the life of Jesus that stands taller than His Resurrection. We are reminded that any time we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, that this event is the most important in human history. So significant was that event that it converted thousands of people to Christianity after the preaching of Peter at the Pentecost.

( Acts 4:4) More important, it is the basis of our faith and a prelude to our Salvation as Christians.As Titus puts it ( Titus 3:5)

“Salvation that we received is not for our works of righteousness but through the mercy of God.” That was why Jesus said”I am the Good Shepherd. The Good Shepherd gives His life for His sheep.I am the door, if anyone enters through Me, he will be saved.( John 10: 9 &11).

The Council of Niacaea convened in 325 AD also affirmed the divinity of Jesus and His role in our Salvation. Professing to be a Christian is not the same as being found in Christ. Put another way, some Christians progress in the church and its activities but not in Christ. May we not belong to those people that Jesus rebuked saying” And I will profess unto them, I never knew you: Depart from Me ye that work iniquity” (Matthew 7:23)

The question that each and everyone of us should be asking ourselves is: “What shall I render to God for He has done so much for me?”

There is no better answer to the question than truly being in Christ and echoing the song of a 19th Century English poet and hymn writer, Charlotte Elliot, who wrote about how to show appreciation to Jesus, who rose and dieth no more, for our Salvation:

Just as I am without a plea

But that Thy blood was shed for me

And that Thou bidst me come to Thee

O Lamb of God, I come.

Happy Easter!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...