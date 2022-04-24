S3X video: Despite nationwide concern, govt orders reopening of Nigeria’s Chrisland School

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

S3x video: Despite nationwide, international concern, govt orders reopening of Nigeria’s Chrisland School

Despite nationwide and global condemnation by Nigerians and other concerned persons of the violent acts inflicted on a very young female student as recorded in a sex video, allegedly, of five older male students from the same school during an international trip in Dubai, in March 2022, the Lagos State Government has announced the immediate reopening of the Chrisland school, tomorrow Monday, April 25, 2022.

It will be exactly one week ago the government decided to temporarily close all the branches of the school in the state “to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident” which took place during an official trip to the World School Games.

In its latest statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo,

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday April 25th, 2022. The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April, 2022.”

USAfricaonline.com notes that the Chrisland School has faced a couple of controversies especially regarding the safety of students.

