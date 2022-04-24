USAfrica: Buhari calls explosion of illegal refinery joint in Imo State “national disaster”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has described the explosion of an illegal refinery joint in Imo State which incinerated about 100 persons to Friday night as a “catastrophe and a national disaster.”

President Buhari extended “the condolences and the full depth and range of the nation’s shock and trauma” to the affected families, the Ohaji Egbema community, the government and people of Imo State.

He also directed the armed forces, security, and intelligence agencies of Nigeria to arrest the operators and shut down illegal refineries.

He added that the sponsors and operators of the illegal refinery, “must all be caught and made to face justice.”

The statement, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, was released on Sunday April 24, 2022.

