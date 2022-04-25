Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

USAfricaLIVE: Heavy GUNFIRE near Civil Defense office in Owerri

Heavy gunfire at Okigwe Road near Civil Defense office, in the Imo State capital city, Owerri – in Nigeria. This is according to a reliable witness who was in the area and communicated this developing outbreak to USAfricaonline.com

Imo State has faced, evidently, some of the most violent and devastating impacts of the insecurity across the southeast/eastern States.

The Governor of Imo, Hope Uzodinma, has pointed to his fellow politicians as the instigators of the seemingly unrelenting violence which was also brought to his home in the village.

