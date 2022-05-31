USAfrica: 2023 Election, Why I believe Peter Obi is first among equals.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Charles Obinna Chukwunaru, PhD., a contributing Analyst to USAfriconline.com, is President of the Eastern Nigeria Development Association (ENDA). This commentary is edited and published exclusively by USAfrica.

The person I consider to be the leading presidential candidate (for Nigeria’s 2023 election) is from the South Eastern Nigeria, the former Governor of Anambra state, Gov. Peter Obi. Here’s why:

He is not a regular Nigerian politician. He is a rare breed. Over the weekend of May 27-29, after the PDP primaries were conducted.and Nigeria’s former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged triumph, Gov. Obi congratulated him.

Which Nigerian politician plays that kind of politics? Perhaps, few if any. Recall that Obi had left the PDP a few days to their primaries. He thanked the party. He stated that his principles are at variance with those of the PDP. He calmly disassociated himself from their money politics. No insults. No name-calling. No vituperation. Obi’s letter to the PDP chairman was, equally, full of civility.

During his nation wide consultation with delegates, Peter Obi visited 35 States including the federal capital territory. He left only one state. And, that state was Adamawa.

He did that out of respect for Atiku. He had contested alongside Atiku as running mate in 2019. A few politicians in Nigeria can equal Obi in magnanimity of spirit.

Obi pays insults with respect. For example, Rivers State Gov. Nyesom Wike went to Obi’s Anambra State. He could have wooed the delegates with tact and reason. But he didn’t.

Wike attacked Obi. He told them not to waste their votes on Obi. Unsatisfied with humiliating Obi in front of his kinsmen, Wike appeared on a national television, and vilified, abused, and insulted Obi, again.

How did Peter Obi pay him back? The records are there. Obi went to Rivers State and praised Wike. Not only that, Obi appeared on the same Channels TV and was asked his reaction to Wike’s insults. Obi did not retaliate. He called Wike his brother.

That is the man Peter Obi is. No pretences. No guile. No bitterness. Simple and straight forward. If you don’t like Peter Obi, then I know you hate good things.

I believe Obi is first among equals. He is doing us a favour by contesting. Let us reciprocate the gesture by voting him.

I am yet to see any contestant that comes close to Peter Obi in competence, eloquence, humility, and magnanimity in the present race.

