USAfrica: On Monkeypox, U.S dismisses as “pure fabrication” reports of “US-controlled” Nigerian labs in spread of disease.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

On Monkeypox, U.S dismisses as “pure fabrication” reports of “US-controlled” Nigerian labs in spread of disease.

The United States embassy in Nigeria has dismissed as false and misleading, reports on some social media platforms which claim that the US-controlled laboratories are being used to spread Monkeypox in Nigeria.

The embassy in a statement titled ‘U.S.-Nigeria collaboration on infectious disease threats’, stated that “Such reports are pure fabrication. There is zero merit to any allegations regarding the use of US-assisted Nigerian laboratories in the spread of Monkeypox. Furthermore, there are no “US-controlled” laboratories in Nigeria.

These falsehoods detract from the work that the United States, in close coordination with Nigeria and multilateral partners, accomplish together on public health that includes disease surveillance, diagnosis, prevention, and control.”

It added that “Recent misleading posts on social media wrongly speculate on the origin of the current global outbreak of Monkeypox disease and supposedly call for the World Health Organisation to investigate the so-called ‘U.S.-controlled laboratories’ in Nigeria.”

See related news and analyses of the Monkeypox issue here on USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaLive on Whatsapp. By Chido Nwangwu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...