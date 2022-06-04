USAfrica: Pressure mounts over APC Presidential candidate, as Buhari, APC northern Governors agree to 2023 southern-led presidency.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Pressure mounts over APC Presidential candidate, as Buhari, APC northern Governors agree to 2023 southern-led presidency.

The dynamics of the 2023 presidential nomination for the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) and indeed for the entire country took a surprising but hoped for turn as Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC northern Governors agreed that it will be in the interest of the country to have in 2023 a southern Nigerian person lead as President.

The immediate casualties are the current President of the Senate Lawan, Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Badaru and Kogi state’s Yahaya Bello.

Some of the Governors signed a joint statement supporting the shift.

Those who signed the statement include Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Abdullahi A. Sule (Nasarawa), Prof. B.G. Umara Zulum (Borno), Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna), Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and former Governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako.

According to the Governors statement, the “APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today (June 4, 2022) met to review the political situation and to further support our Party in providing progressive leadership amidst our national challenges.

“During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.

“After careful deliberations, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria.

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in anyway affected by the decisions taken by another political party. We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

“We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states. We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries. We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague. His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

“The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms. This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.”

The hostility and disagreements following comments by the influential former Governor of Lagos state and aspirant for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Yoruba Muslim, and the Buhari’s presidency/supporters/surrogates that Buhari would not have become President of Nigeria in 2015 without his assistance and backing.

Tinubu also said that Buhari was crying and pleading with him (Tinubu) to help the former army General as he (Buhari) entered his 4th previously unsuccessful quests to vie for elections in Nigeria.

The APC national chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu was clearly disappointed and expressed his determination to ensure some actions are taken for what he considered derogation of the former military dictator.

