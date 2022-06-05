USAfrica: Peter Obi says bloody church attack in Owo shows Nigeria “is fast becoming a failed state”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Peter Obi says bloody attack on church in Owo shows Nigeria “is fast becoming a failed state”. Gov. Akeredolu promises “We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.”

The bloody attack by the so-called “unknown gunmen” on Sunday June 5, 2022 who targeted worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo in Ondo State and killed, at least, 50 people including women and children during mass has been described by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party as another example of Nigeria’s falling towards “a failed state”.

USAfricaonline.com monitoring of his official Twitter account show that Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, show he stated that ”What happened in Owo today again adds to my position that our country is fast becoming a failed state. All must now join hands in saving our country from this existential situation we find ourselves in today.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ondo state Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, characterized the attack as “vile and satanic”. Akeredolu said: “It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked

by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state. I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately. This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, we shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay.”

Also, the Catholic Church spokesman in Nigeria, Reverend Augustine Ikwu, underscored the point “It is so sad that while the Holy Mass was going on, unknown gunmen attacked St Francis Catholic Church…leaving many …dead and many others injured and the Church violated.” Follow USAfrica on twitter @USAfricaLive @Chido247

