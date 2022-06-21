Ministerial replacement: Nigeria’s Buhari sends new names to Senate

Nigeria’s President has sent to the Senate the names of 7 nominees for  consideration and confirmation as Ministers. They are Henry Ikechukwu (Abia), Umana Okon-Umana(Akwa-Ibom), Ekuma Joseph  (Ebonyi), Goodluck Obia (Imo) Umar Ibrahim(Kano), Ademola Adewole (Ondo) and Udum Odi (Rivers).

They are going to replace former Ministers who sought unsuccessfully the presidential nomination of the ruling party, APC, namely Rotimi Amaechi; Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Godswill Akpabio and Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba. Nwajiuba removed himself from the convention battle for nomination. 

