Will Wike ‘tambuwal’ Atiku in 2023? By Chido Nwangwu

Will Wike ‘tambuwal’ Atiku in Nigeria’s 2023 elections? By Chido Nwangwu
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.
The presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has among many issues and challenges to deal with, the lingering attacks on him by some of his party leadership for not picking the blunt and hard-charging Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria has been competing for and/or contesting to become President since 2003. Since May 28, 2022 when Abubakar, a former top director at the Nigerian Customs (border) agency bagged the ticket in Abuja when Nigeria’s former Speaker Aminu Tambuwal (from Sokoto) at the point for voting to commence threw his sup port to benefit Abubakar in a tight vote tally.
USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com has since learned, according to a claim by one of Wike’s strategists that the embattled Governor “could have” beaten Atiku at the 2022 PDP convention but for the “surprising, shocking, last-minute moves” by Tambuwal. Tambuwal has not made any comments on the anger and dissapointment of his (former) friend and ally Wike.
Wike has left Atiku, again, wondering what Wike has up his sleeves when he authorized a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on July 23, 2022 in Port Harcourt, which stated: “On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”