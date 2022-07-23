Will Wike ‘tambuwal’ Atiku in 2023? By Chido Nwangwu

Will Wike ‘tambuwal’ Atiku in Nigeria’s 2023 elections? By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has among many issues and challenges to deal with, the lingering attacks on him by some of his party leadership for not picking the blunt and hard-charging Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike as his Vice Presidential running mate.

Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria has been competing for and/or contesting to become President since 2003. Since May 28, 2022 when Abubakar, a former top director at the Nigerian Customs (border) agency bagged the ticket in Abuja when Nigeria’s former Speaker Aminu Tambuwal (from Sokoto) at the point for voting to commence threw his sup port to benefit Abubakar in a tight vote tally.

USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com has since learned, according to a claim by one of Wike’s strategists that the embattled Governor “could have” beaten Atiku at the 2022 PDP convention but for the “surprising, shocking, last-minute moves” by Tambuwal. Tambuwal has not made any comments on the anger and dissapointment of his (former) friend and ally Wike.

Wike has left Atiku, again, wondering what Wike has up his sleeves when he authorized a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on July 23, 2022 in Port Harcourt, which stated: “On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”

The bone of contention will be the showdown at the PDP convention for the 2023 presidential election flag bearer fight with these final votes profile on May 28, 2022: Atiku Abubakar – 371 Nyesom Wike – 237 Bukola Saraki – 70 Udom Emmanuel – 38 Bala Mohammed – 20 Anyim Pius Anyim – 14 Mrs. Tari Diana Oliver- 1 Sam Ohuabunwa – 1 Atiku and his close advisers settled for a non-dramatic personality, a medical doctor and current Governor of Delta State Ifeanyichukwu Okowa. Atiku, himself, underlined it — with the following comments: “In these consultations, I made clear that my running mate would have the potential to succeed me at a moment’s notice, that is, a president-in-waiting. In other words, the person must have the qualities to be President. The person must have an ppreciation of the deep rot which our country has been put into by the rudderless APC (All Progressives Congress) government; understands the great suffering that most of our people are going through and the urgency of relieving them of that suffering; understands the critical importance of economic growth and development to provide our young people with jobs, hope, and a pathway to wealth.” The friends of Wike, especially some Governors, are not happy. Especially as the countdown to the 2023 presidential elections continue, amidst all the fake Bishop shenanigans of the presidential candidate of President Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his VP Alhaji Kashim Shettima. Evidently, when the loquacious but results-oriented Wike is unhappy, he will speak his mind, no matter whose ox is gored. Atiku will hear from Wike, “soon” on this final ticket for Atiku to contest to become President of Nigeria. I have one vital question regarding this battle for the 2023 presidency of Nigeria: will Wike ‘tambuwal’ Atiku? *Dr. Chido Nwangwu, Founder of USAfrica multimedia networks and public policy organization since 1992 in Houston, established the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet USAfricaonline.com. He served as adviser on Africa business to the ex-Mayor of Houston, Dr. Lee P. Brown. He is the author of the forthcoming 2022 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity. Chido has been honored by the Washington-D. C.-based National Immigration Forum for utilizing multimedia to fight authoritarianism and foster freedom of expression in parts of the African continent. follow @Chido247

