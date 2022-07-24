USAfrica: ThreatAlert rising as Nigeria’s embattled Buhari face abduction threat from radical Islamists, terrorists

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The Nigerian presidency, already beseiged by multiple insecurity and terrorism problems, have an unusual threat to contend with. In a new video, a group of Nigeria-based radical Islamists and terrorists who have issued a threat to capture Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari (a retired army general) and the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

Terrorists and bandits have since destroyed many communities and overpowered government security in most parts of Kaduna State.

The group which showed some of the 60 passengers they abducted from the Abuja-Kaduna train service on March 28, 2022, threatened that “This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us. These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.“

He added: “Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”

One of the presidential spokemen, Garba Shehu, has assured the country that President Buhari’s security and the armed forces will protect Buhari.

Early this month of July 2022, a bold attack on the advance team convoy of Buhari’s headed to his hometown of Daura occured on the day the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and remnants of Boko Haram invaded Kuje Prison in Abuja and freed more than 800 inmates, including all of their members in detention.

