Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

USAfrica: Buhari’s presidential guards attacked, 8 soldiers killed by terrorists, jihadists; IPOB warns Nnamdi Kanu not safe in Abuja

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed its growing concern regarding the safety of its incarcerated leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as the embattled Nigerian government led by President Muhammadu Buhari seems incapable of tackling rising insecurity across the country. The bold and direct attacks by terrorists groups, bandits and jihadists in the federal capital city of Abuja, the nighboring states and communities in Niger State are raising threat alerts and legitimate fears in the area. Terrorists and bandits have since destroyed many communities and overpowered government security in most parts of Kaduna State.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB stated “As Nigeria is closing schools, businesses, and other activities because of Fulani terrorists threat to attack Abuja, it clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live. Hence, our unequivocal demand for the unconditional release of Kanu before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives concerning Kanu.”

IPOB mrntioned the trial jkudge for Kanu’s case “Binta Nyako and her jurists should know that Kanu’s life is in danger while being detained in DSS custody in Abuja. Again, she should know that these terrorists attacked Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, War Training College, Jaji in Kaduna, Kuje Prisons, Abuja and other security facilities in Abuja, therefore DSS facility is not immune to attack by these state sponsored terrorists.”

On July 24, 2022, USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com reported that the Nigerian presidency and armed forces already beseiged by multiple insecurity and terrorism problems have an unusual, new threat of abduction of President Buhari to contend with

On July 27, 2022 USAfricaonline.com followed with increased threat alert with the report/analysis titled Abuja, Nigeria’s capital is in the crosshairs of terrorist attack

In a new video, a group of Nigeria-based radical Islamists and terrorists issued a threat to capture Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari (a retired army general) and the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The group which showed some of the 60 passengers they abducted from the Abuja-Kaduna train service on March 28, 2022, threatened that “This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us. These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.“

He added: “Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”

One of the presidential spokemen, Garba Shehu, assured the country that President Buhari’s security and the armed forces will protect Buhari.

Early in the month of July 2022, a bold attack on the advance team convoy of Buhari’s headed to his hometown of Daura occured on the day the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and remnants of Boko Haram invaded Kuje Prison in Abuja and freed more than 800 inmates, including all of their members in detention.

On another issue, the IPOB added “We pity those Igbo leaders and politicians who commit crimes in Igboland and run to Abuja thinking nothing will happen. The narratives have changed and they will run to Lagos but Lagos will not be safe for them, then they will come back home soon and answer questions unless they run to abroad. One day, all the evil and killer politicians from Biafra land will be held to account, and only the good ones will walk as free men and women. This is an opportunity to make peace with your people because danger is approaching to Nigeria soon….”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...