BrkNEWS… Biden on killing of al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri: “Justice has been delivered” to “the vicious and determined killer”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

BrkNEWS… Biden says on killing of Zawahiri: “Justice has been delivered” to “the vicious and determined killer”

U.S President Joe Biden addressed the nation a shortwhile ago confirming in a White House speech that a US CIA drone strike killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

President said “Now, justice has been delivered. And this terrorist leader is no more. People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer. The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. You know, we make it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out.”

Biiden said that “He carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens. American service members, American diplomats, and American interests. And since the United States delivered justice to bin Laden 11 years ago, Zawahiri has been a leader of Al Qaeda, the leader, from hiding, he coordinated Al Qaeda’s branches and all around the world, including setting priorities for providing operational guidance that called for and inspired attacks against US targets.”

Biden noted that al-Zawahiri has been the target of several operations by the U.S, “relentlessly seeking Zawahiri for years under Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump, our intelligence community located Zawahiri earlier this year. He had moved to downtown Kabul to reunite with members of his immediate family.”

He ordered Biden the “precision strike”, making the case ”This mission was carefully planned, rigorously minimized the risk of harm to other civilians, and one week ago, after being advised that the conditions were optimal, I gave the final approval to go get him, and the mission was a success… None of his family members were hurt, and there were no civilian casualties. I’m sharing this news with the American people now after confirming the mission’s total success through the painstaking work of our counterterrorism community and key allies and partners. My administration has kept congressional leaders informed as well.”

USAfricaonline.com notes al-Zawahiri was from the north African/Arab country of Egypt.

