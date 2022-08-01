USAfrica: Lagos on “Red Alert” as Terrorists, Jihadists plan attacks on Nigeria’s business capital

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Terrorists, jihadists planning attacks on Lagos, Nigeria’s business capital, says Police, agencies. Lagos on “Red Alert” as Terrorists, Jihadists plan attacks on Nigeria’s business capital

In the mix of the recent and rising threats and bold attacks against Nigeria’s security personnel and infrastructure, especially in the northern sections of Nigeria and the federal capital, Abuja, the Nigerian Police Command in Lagos State has placed its operatives on a “red alert” since it said it ‘intercepted’ plans by gunmen to attack the city.

It added that there are intelligence info identifying the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram regarding planned attacks on heavily populated cities in Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina and Zamfara states.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert. Also placed on alert are all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, in a bid to ensure that any planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud. The command is also working closely with other sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeed in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed in Lagos” — according to the Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

“Lagos residents are equally enjoined to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies…. We are working seriously with other security agencies. The Department of State Services (DSS) keeps sending intelligence reports to us.”

Last week, USAfricaonline.com published three major insights to the attacks on Abuja and their implications for the 2023 February presidential election.

