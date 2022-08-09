Trump’s troubles escalating as he faces court-ordered deposition in New York inquiry into his real estate, golf resort business

The immediate past former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will, according to Business Insider, show up for his long-delayed, court-ordered deposition Wednesday morning in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ inquiry into his Manhattan-based real estate and golf resort empire.

According to the Insider, Trump is scheduled to be grilled in person in Manhattan on what James has alleged is a decade-long pattern of financial misstatements on documents used by the Trump Organization to win hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks and bank loans.

The deposition was confirmed to Insider by a person with knowledge of the timing; it will be the latest in a quick succession of major legal hurdles this week for the former president.

On August 8, agents of the FBI searched Trump’s home and office at his luxury Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. They, reportedly, left with some documents.

