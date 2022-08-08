Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

USAfrica: As FBI agents searched ex-President Trump’s residence, he said “These are dark times for our nation”

Former President Donald Trump says the FBI is searching his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. At the time of this USAfricaonline.com breaking news report, the FBI did not release any statement on this investigation and its circumstances.

USAfrica notes Trump, a Republican, is facing various issues from the US Congress, US Justice Department and some States regarding alleged actions and insurrections which sought to overturn a legitimate, constitutional election (of President Joe Biden, a Democrat). Biden defeated Trump.

There are other complicated financial matters he is being investigated for — especially in New York.

In his first comments in a brief news release, a short time ago, the former president wrote: “These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home … is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” By Chido Nwangwu

