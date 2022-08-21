USAfrica: Catholic Church Reverend Sisters KIDNAPPED by gunmen in Eastern Nigeria

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The crises of insecurity in Nigeria impacted The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate) with the abduction of four of their members on Sunday, August 21, 2022 along the Okigwe-Umulolo section of the intestate expressway/freeway.

The Secretary-General of the Catholic Church group, Sister Zita Ihedoro, released their names as “Sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.”

The following is the full text of her statement: “Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnapping of four of our sisters mentioned above. The sad event of their abduction occurred around Okigwe-Umulolo area this morning shortly after the sisters were on their way to thanksgiving mass of our sister.”

“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release. May Jesus the savior listen to our prayers and may our mother Mary intercede for the unconditional release of our dear sisters.”

