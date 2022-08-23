USAfrica: $23 million from “Abacha Loot”, Nigeria, U.S sign repatriation agreement

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

$23 million from “Abacha Loot”: Nigeria, U.S sign repatriation agreement

Nigeria Nigeria’s government today Tuesday, August 23, 2022 signed a fresh agreement with the United States for the repatriation of $23,439,724 reported as part of the alleged looted public funds by the deceased former military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said “It is worthy to note that in line with the terms of this agreement, Mr. President (Muhammadu Buhari,a retired army General) had designated and pre-approved the funds to be utilized for some ongoing Presidential Development Infrastructural Funds, PIDF, projects namely; Abuja-Kano Road, Lagos-Ibadan Express Way and the Second Niger Bridge under the supervision of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA.”

Malami (SAN), added that “The President’s mandate to my office is to ensure that all international recoveries are transparently invested and monitored by civil society organization to complete these three projects within the agreed timeline.”

The U.S government, was represented by its Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard. Malami signed for Nigeria.

