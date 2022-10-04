USAfrica: Court to issue ruling on IPOB’s Kanu alleged torture, unlawful detention and ‘rendition’ case on October 27

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Nigerian Federal High Court sitting in the capital city of Abia State, Umuahia, Abia State, has reserved October 27, 2022 for ruling on the detained Nnamdi Kanu’s 8-point application over the alleged Federal Government’s attack on his country home and extraordinary and unlawful rendition from Kenya.

Meanwhile, the special counsel for Nnamdi Kanu/IPOB, Aloy Ejimakor, is seeking the Court’s consoderation on such issues as the torture, the unlawful detention and the denial of the right to fair hearing, allegedly, effected aga9inst his clientwhich is required by law before anybody can be expelled from one country to the other.

“I am also seeking to halt his prosecution and restore him to the status quo before his rendition on 19th June, 2021… Even as I had made claims that bordered on rendition, the Court declined jurisdiction on grounds that rendition, being related to extradition, lies within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal High Court.” The Court was presided by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, on October 4, 2022. By Chido Nwangwu.

