USAfrica: Tinubu says he’s not dead; denies withdrawing from 2023 presidential elections

Exclusive and Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The presidential candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a few hours ago, addressed the issue of concerns regarding his health, directly through Twitter.

With the party’s presidential campaign council burdened by infighting and yet to be formally inaugurated and the reality of the challenges of his health, Tinubu stated in his verified Twitter handle that he was not dead.

“Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign,” Tinubu acknowledged in an October 2, 2022 tweet seen by the editors of USAfricaonline.com

In a direct and apparent recognition of the growing stories and speculation about his yet-to-formally launch campaign for president. He added: “Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Tinubu, the controversial former governor of Lagos, who has missed three major public events in Nigeria in the past 10 days is seen riding an exercise bike. USAfrica notes that there is no date stop to confirm when that activity took place and where.

