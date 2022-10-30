Gunmen open fire on Jo’burg street vendors, 7 killed

Gunmen opened fire on street vendors and bystanders, killing seven people and wounding four others, in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday evening. “It is reported that about four suspects tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet. The vendors allegedly resisted and threw stones at the suspects, and their vehicle’s rear window was damaged,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

The suspects then drove away, but came back on foot and allegedly opened fire on the vendors and bystanders in the area.

Eleven people were shot – seven were killed and four injured. Three men and a woman died at the scene, and two women died on arrival at hospital. A seventh person also died in hospital on Sunday. “Another four people are being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital,” said Muridili.

The sister of two of the people who were killed on Saturday told eNCA that after her brother was robbed of his stock, the suspects’ vehicle was pelted with stones as they drove off. “Then they left the car somewhere and returned here on foot. Shooting at anyone they saw on the streets,” the woman told the broadcaster.

She said this was not the first incident of its kind in the area, and that recently people were shot and killed not far from Saturday night’s crime scene. “There’s always a funeral in Finetown. It’s like it’s the same group, they call them Basotho, there’s four of them. They walk around with guns… and at funerals, and during after tears, they intimidate people, warning them to keep their mouths shut.” ref: news247

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...