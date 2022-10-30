Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

USAfrica: Buhari summons emergency security meeting, amidst threats, terrorism

On Monday, October 31, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will hold an emergency meeting with heads of the country’s security agencies.

A statement issued on Sunday by the presidency, stated that Buhari will “meet with security chiefs in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen security network in the country.”

It added that ”The President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention. The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold at a later date.”

