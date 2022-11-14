Donald Trump’s daughter, marries Nigerian born Michael Boulos

Donald Trump’s daughter, marries Nigerian born Michael Boulosc

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, wedded her partner Michael Boulos, a native of Nigeria, on Saturday.

Recall On January 19, 2021, her father’s final full day in office, Tiffany told her 24-year-old lover that she was engaged. She intended to marry this summer in Greece.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended the wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

After Tiffany ended her relationship with Ross Mechanic, they began dating in the summer of 2018.

The two reportedly hit it off immediately away after spending the summer together partying in Mykonos, Greece (Tiffany at Lindsay Lohan’s club).

At first, they kept their relationship a secret, but Tiffany invited him to Thanksgiving with her family at Mar-a-Lago later that year, making their relationship known.

