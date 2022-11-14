Ronaldo to return to sporting, after alleged united betrayal.

The front-runners to capture Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window are Sporting Lisbon.

That follows an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he asserted that Manchester United had betrayed him and that he no longer respected manager Erik ten Hag.

Given that, the majority of experts believe Ronaldo won’t stay at United for very long. It is still unclear whether the team will release the five-time Ballon d’Or winner or come to a deal with another team.

After pushing his way towards the exits at Manchester United during an explosive interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that “everyone at Sporting likes him.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was re-drafted into the Red Devils’ lineup during the summer of 2021, has claimed that he feels “betrayed” at Old Trafford. It would seem that a second stay in England will end soon after Ronaldo attacked United’s board and the club’s current manager, Erik ten Hag, whom he claims to have no respect for.

When asked about Ronaldo’s connections to an all-time great, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim said to reporters: “There has been talk of Ronaldo returning to his roots in Lisbon.” “This question has been posed to me a thousand times. Ronaldo plays for Manchester United. He is liked by everyone at Sporting, so not much more can be said. In terms of his future, he claims he wishes to proceed in peace. The future is up to him. The club and its structure are located here. He plays for Manchester United.Ronaldo to return to sporting

Ronaldo wanted to leave the Red Devils during the previous transfer window, but the deadline passed without a deal being completed, and he has had to deal with a lot of bench duty in a trying season.

