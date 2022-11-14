My heart breaks for Nigeria When I visit other countries– Pastor Enenche

Dr. Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has expressed his sadness over the state of the nation and worries about the pace of development in Nigeria. He claims that his experiences traveling around the globe have given him this perspective.

Speaking at the November Anointing Service, Enenche asserted that Nigeria has the resources to transform every state capital into a Georgia or Houston.

If properly accounted for, one year’s worth of crude oil is sufficient to solve many problems.

I don’t travel very much, perhaps because every time I do, my heart shatters all over again.

“This entire area of Abuja might serve as one airport. We passed through the disastrous Lagos Airport.

By God’s grace, we have been traveling for a long now—to America, the United Kingdom, Asia, Singapore, and the Philippines—just about the entire world.

“I’ve never gotten used to how I feel about our country’s terrible leaders.

“I experience it all over again whenever I travel. When we traveled to Singapore, I nearly started crying.

“Is it conceivable for something to function in this way while our leaders visit these places and witness these things?

They vacation, travel, receive medical care, visit these places, and even invest millions of dollars there without giving it any thought to constructing their home in this manner.

I sense it. Drive in Houston to observe the roads, flyovers, and functioning infrastructure.

“I questioned what this was. You travel and attend meetings, seminars, and United Nations gatherings, but nothing is visible.

“I see a lot of our people there, and my heart breaks. It looks like there are a lot of people who have fled a calamity.

“Many requested refugee or asylum status. A young man who recently moved there and ran away from his family and I spotted him there.

“This person is about to complete training with the top IVF specialist in the US, obtain a status, and begin working away from Nigeria. enormous brain drain

He claimed that the same crooks and demon agents continue to surface.

“My phone had been working there, and some texts had waited until I got home,” he continued.

“Please pray for my brother; today is his wedding and he has been kidnapped,” a passenger pleaded from inside the airplane at Frankfurt Airport as I was traveling there.

“That is what I was met with when I arrived; I don’t know the individual, but I imagine he is in the kidnapper’s den on the day of his wedding.

“What a country. Wedding set, cards delivered everything. The demons who invited the criminals, terrorists, and murderers are still on the market.

He prayed to God to save Nigeria from the scourge of bad and backward-looking leadership.

“Lord, grant us the effective leadership we need to usher in the nation’s divinely appointed grandeur.

I see hope, I see change, I see assistance, I see mercy, and I see the God of wonders intervening on behalf of our country and transforming things.

