USAfrica: If Peter Obi had stolen that N75 Billion

By Nwajiaku Chidiogo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet.

Nigeria’s Labour Party presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has gradually moved from being a social media candidate to a thorn in the flesh of most Nigerian political elites..

This wave has attracted lots of criticism from the high and mighty cutting across different political parties…

Recently, there’s a verbal attack from the present governor of Anambra state and former CBN governor, Prof Charles Soludo on why Mr Peter Obi should not be the next president of Nigeria..

The question remains: Why are most politicians against Obi’s candidacy?

The answer is simple, he’s different and will not allow looting and corruption as the nation’s president.

If PeterObi had stolen that N75 Billion he saved, he would have bought PDP’s 800 delegates with $20,000 each, that’s N15m at 750/$. He would have spent just N12B. And he would have gotten the ticket.

He would have still had N63B to campaign and buy voters with.

His only sin?

He saved money for the people, built schools, 1000km of roads, supplied transformers, supplied security vehicles, built and upgraded hospitals, and cleared arrears owed by other governors since 1995.

Truth be told: Nigerians have suffered; we are so used to corrupt leadership. We need to witness a good leader to open our eyes to how things should be done.

