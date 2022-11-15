USAfrica: I’ve done my part; do better as Prof, Peter Obi replies Soludo

In response to recent remarks made by the overnor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi said he had done his own part as the state’s former Governor.

Obi, who addressed on Tuesday November 16, 2022 at the Lagos Business School (LBS) Alumni Conference, urged Soludo to do better as a “professor” than himself,a self-described “trader”..

I Did My Little As Anambra Gov, Soludo Should Do More As A Professor – Peter Obi pic.twitter.com/KzJw6sSQ7O — Channels Television (@channelstv) November 15, 2022

“He (Soludo) remains my brother, we are very close. I remain prayerful for him. For other things which I didn’t succeed, God has given him the opportunity to do it and succeed.

“So, if there is anything pending, governance doesn’t finish, people are still in government in America, so you stop where you will stop, other people will continue from there. I have done my little own as a trader, now the professor is there he will do his own as a professor, the schools I didn’t roof he will roof them, that’s how government goes,” Obi said.

Recall that Soludo had previously asserted that Obi’s investment in the Anambra state government was almost worthless.

The Anambra state also stated that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party cannot win in the 2023 presidential election.

