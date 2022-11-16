Afroclassic superstar Kizz Daniel brings World Tour home to Nigeria

On Saturday, December 17, at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, multi-award-winning Afrobeats artist Kizz Daniel will resume his Afroclassic tour in Nigeria.

Kizz Daniel had recently received word from FIFA that he would perform at this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The superstar has made the decision to bring his international tour home to give his fans an amazing performance.

He made the announcement on his Instagram account, working with the concert promoter Livewire Concerts to give his fans a “electrifying performance with the prodigious hit song “Buga” in the year, Kizz Daniel had an incredible 2022.

The song has proven to be one of the most popular songs to come out of the continent, selling out cities on an “Afroclassic Tour” that visited the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, among other countries.

