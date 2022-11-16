God Bless PDP: Opposition Says Tinubu’s Prayer is Prophetic, and explains Why Jagaban Must Withdraw from Race

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu made a blunder by praying for the People’s Democratic Party to be blessed, and the opposition party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, praised Tinubu for it.

Ologunagba called Tinubu’s prayer for the party prophetic. Due to what Ologunagba viewed as Tinubu’s erratic behavior and poor motor skills, he also demanded that Tinubu should withdraw from the 2023 presidential campaign.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for 2023, Bola Tinubu, made certain comments that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deemed prophetic. According to a statement from the opposition party on Tuesday, November 15, Tinubu’s prayer for the PDP affirms his deepest belief that the party embodies the aspirations of the majority of Nigerians for a safe, prosperous future under a unified nation.

The statement, which Debo Ologunagba signed, the PDP’s national publicity secretary, characterized Tinubu’s prayer point as a divine revelation that the PDP is the only source of Nigeria’s hope.

Tinubu is not fit to contest for president – PDP

God bless the PDP, Tinubu declared to the thronging crowd as the APC campaign was started off in Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

The APC presidential candidate’s comment has continued to draw criticism, with many pointing out that it is clear from the video that Tinubu lacks the strength to be president of Nigeria. The PDP also reacted to this, saying;

“This perhaps explains why Asiwaju Tinubu was incoherent and had no concrete message to Nigerians at the flag-off of his campaign.

“The APC presidential candidate should be more concerned with his narcotic indictment and inconsistencies in his personal biodata of name, age, ancestry, education, and record of work which Nigerians have the right to know.”

The party additionally demanded Tinubu drop out of the February 2023 presidential election.

