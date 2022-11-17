USAfrica: CAN Presents Demand list to Tinubu during Abuja Meeting

In preparation for the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

Following the nomination of the former Borno state Governor Kashim Shettima as running mate to the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), CAN initially objected to Tinubu for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

However, at his meeting with the CAN leadership under the new president Daniel Ukoh, Tinubu gave the Christian leaders assurances that, if elected in 2023, his administration wouldn’t be conducted on a basis of religious bias. He also gave an explanation of why he chose Shettima.

According to a statement that Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, gave to USAfricaonline.com on Wednesday, November 13, the CAN leaders delivered a manifesto of demands and issues to the APC presidential candidate after listening to him.

Their demands among others are:

State police or a decentralized policing system Devolution of power to states Equal rights for all religions and their adherents Right to self-determination by all ethnic groups Right to control natural resources by communities that bear them No to open grazing Equitable electoral system that guarantees the right to vote and be voted for by all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...