USAfrica: Court Discontinues Kanu’s N20 billion claim against the AGF and DG-NIA

The lawsuit aimed to contest Kanu’s arrest in Kenya in an unconstitutional manner.

Kanu’s arrest in Kenya was challenged in the lawsuit, which was heard by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

According to Ejimakor, the lawsuit was dropped due to strategic considerations that it would be unethical and unprofessional to openly discuss.

Recall that on September 23, Kanu, through Ejimakor, filed a lawsuit in which he requested, among other things, that the defendants pay him N20 billion in general and exemplary damages.

The director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is the second defendant in the case, with the AGF serving as the first.

A determination that the defendant’s arrest and incarceration of the plaintiff (Kanu) at a site in Kenya and his subsequent confinement in the aircraft that transported him from Kenya to Nigeria constituted a false arrest and a false imprisonment.

This Honorable court declares that the defendants committed acts of bad faith and/or abused their positions of authority when they wrongfully detained and imprisoned the plaintiff at the aforementioned place in Kenya and on the aforementioned airplane.

An order from this honorable court ordering the defendants to pay the plaintiff N20,000,000,000.00 (twenty billion naira only) in general and exemplary damages, jointly and severally.

An order from this honorable court requiring the defendants to compose and deliver a personal letter of apology to the plaintiff on their own time.

The matter will be heard on Friday, November 18, according to Justice Inyang Ekwo’s schedule. The lawsuit has been dropped, according to Kanu’s attorney, who made the announcement today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...