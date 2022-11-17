USAfrica: President Buhari Approves Speedy Removal of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Director-General, Mohammed Fadah

The National Youth Service Corps’ director-general, Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, has been fired. Fadah succeeded Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim as the 19th person to hold the position when she was named DG of NYSC in May 2022. Eddy Megwa, the NYSC’s director of press and public relations, acknowledged the news but could not provide any other details.

In an attempt to confirm the story, NYSC spokesman, Eddy Megwa, ask the public to wait for the official announcement that would be issued on Friday 18th.

Fadah, who took over as the 19th person to hold the position of NYSC DG in May 2022, is reportedly being fired just months after he started working there. At the time of his appointment, he had objectives for the NYSC that included enhancing staff welfare, enhancing corps member security and welfare, and enhancing venture profits. His aims for the corps also include keeping the scheme’s operations digital and strengthening the impact of the NYSC on rural development through community development work.

