USAfrica: “Go on Your Knees and Pray” – BBN’s Tega Reacts to Video of Man Who Caught His Pregnant Wife Cheating

Tega Dominic, a reality TV star, sparked a ferocious online response with a comment she made regarding a pregnant woman who was discovered having an extramarital affair.

Recently, a video of a pregnant woman being discovered by her husband in bed with another guy went popular online, evoking emotions from both celebrities and regular internet users.

However, the response from former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) contestant Tega received harsh criticism as many people pointed out that, of course, she would support the woman given that she is also a perpetrator of such crimes.

Tega Dominic, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) contestant, recently sparked online discussion with a contentious tweet she responded to. People were upset with Tega’s response to a viral video showing a pregnant woman caught in the act of adultery on her husband’s bed while wearing only her underwear.

The reality TV personality made a remark to the husband who discovered his wife having an extramarital affair in his home.

She noted that the husband of the cheating wife shouldn’t get angry about catching his wife cheating but should rather resort to prayers and call for God’s intervention.

Tega further wrote, saying the victim shouldn’t allow the devil to manifest in his marriage and take away what belongs to him.

This is the comment made by Tega Dominic that sparked reactions online:

Also below are comments from different users

@_smiles_xo:

“I know she still loves you; that’s women’s nature, so just put her in your prayers… I’m sure she’ll change…”

@naijabrandinfluencer:

“My advice to the man – My dear, it rains everywhere, you can’t leave your wife because she cheated, pray and fast for her because it can be spiritual.”

@thedeltabeauty:

“Build your home , this man is just a distraction. Your wife still loves you, don’t allow third party destroy your home.”

@janeiyke:

“Tega is just being sarcastic una no understand. If it were to be a woman that caught her husband, she will be asked to fast and pray and take what belongs to her back.”

@elmannygram: “I really don’t understand how people who couldn’t stay in a marriage now wanna give Marriage advice. Let the man do what he pleases.”

@jojo_tengya: “Remember to watch War Room too. It will strengthen your faith and keep your faith alive. There is nothing God cannot do.”

@bervelynnnn:

“You were supposed to cook and provide for this woman so she doesn’t cheat on you. I blame this man.”

