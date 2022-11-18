USAfrica: Wike the Governor of Rivers state, derides Soludo for opposing Peter Obi.

Peter Obi is currently in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, for the opening of the Ikoku flyover, a project carried out by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike. Wike confronts Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who had an incident with Obi earlier, during the project’s commissioning. Wike asked Soludo to quit criticizing Obi’s prior achievements in the state of Anambra and to make the most of the chance he has been given to advance the state.

On November 17, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state encouraged Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, to disregard jealous detractors, particularly those from his home state of Anambra. According to Channels TV, the Rivers governor made this comment at the opening of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state’s capital.

Peter Obi was a special guest of honor at the inauguration, which drew a sizable throng who chanted the LP flag bearer’s name as he approached the podium to deliver his remarks.

Wike support Obi

“We have worked and you know we have worked. One reason I also brought you (Obi) is that I know you also worked well in Anambra.

“Some people because of the level you are now, are envying you in your state. They can come out and say all kinds of rubbish. Don’t worry, that is how it is; it is your home person that will kill you first, so don’t bother about those things.

“I have always told people when you are given the opportunity, use it to showcase what you can do, stop criticizing somebody who has left, you have been given the opportunity now show it. I am a professor, professor well, I am a doctor, doctor well, I am a lawyer, lawyer well, I am a mechanic, mechanic well,” the governor said.

A couple of days ago, the governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo; and Obi have been involved in squabbles on the state of Anambra’s economy. The governor said the investments Obi left in government are worth close to nothing.

Soludo also said Obi can’t win the 2023 presidential election as there are “two persons/parties seriously contesting for president”. However, Obi replied that he did his little as governor of Anambra and urged Soludo to do his best in the state as an economics professor.

