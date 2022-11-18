USAfrica: Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT) to deploy 5G technology through NIGCOMSAT 2 satellite

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd. (NIGCOMSAT) has launched plans to introduce 5G technology using the NIGCOMSAT 2 satellite.

This information was provided by the organization’s managing director, Dr. Abimbola Alale, during a meeting with technology stakeholders on Thursday in Lagos with the topic NIGCOMSAT: The Roadmap for Enhanced Service Delivery.

Dr. Alale pointed out that after telecom operators roll out the fifth-generation network services, the satellite (NIGCOMSAT 2) would backhaul the 5G services. She also clarified that backhauling refers to transferring data to a location from where it can be transmitted across a network or optical fiber.

Alale predicts that telecoms will be able to use NIGCOMSAT 2 to cover places where their 5G network cannot now operate. She noted that NIGCOMSAT would continue collaborating with other technology providers to provide broadband services to all Nigerians and that the Federal Government wants to give 70% broadband by 2025.

Mr. Anthony Orjinta, the NIGCOMSAT Deputy General Manager in charge of Satellite Control and Operations, added some further context by saying:

“Satelite has always been serving underserved areas because we all know that the cost of deploying terrestrial sites is quite expensive but fiber deployment is even more costly due to our environment. As the 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies are evolving, so also are the technologies in the satellite industry.”

noted that satellite space is advancing along with the expanded capacities available in other technologies. He continued that the satellite will be the first of its sort in Africa.

In addition to providing backhaul services for all 5G operations, the satellite would also supply services to underserved areas and dark spots that were not serviceable by terrestrial operators at a price that made sense commercially.

What you should understand is that The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will auction off two additional 3.5GHz spectrums in December 2022. The auction price was set by the telecom regulator at $273.6 million.

Many telecom companies, notably MTN Nigeria, who won the first auction in 2021 along with Mofab Communications, have expressed interest in the upcoming sale.

